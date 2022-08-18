Senior Airman Christian Ward, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron tactical response force defender, climbs a ladder in the newly renovated security forces training area Aug. 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The renovations took about five weeks to complete and provide defenders with a safe, dedicated space for tactical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7389503
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-VZ090-1023
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|12.69 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom renovates security forces training area [Image 8 of 8], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT