Malmstrom renovates security forces training area

Pictured is the inside of the newly renovated security forces training area, known as the shoothouse, Aug. 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The renovations took about five weeks to complete and provide defenders with a safe, dedicated space for tactical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

