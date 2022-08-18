Pictured is the inside of the newly renovated security forces training area, known as the shoothouse, Aug. 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The renovations took about five weeks to complete and provide defenders with a safe, dedicated space for tactical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7389497
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-VZ090-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom renovates security forces training area [Image 8 of 8], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT