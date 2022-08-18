Malmstrom renovates security forces training area

A member of the 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron tactical response force holds an M4 carbine during training Aug. 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. An elevated platform in the newly-renovated training space allows trainers and training participants to see what is happening below and evaluate tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

