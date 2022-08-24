Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bouy Drop

    Bouy Drop

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220825-N-VJ326-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – Sailors and U.S. Marines drop an Autonomous Lagrangian Thermometric Observer (ALTO) buoy over the side of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 00:32
    Photo ID: 7388987
    VIRIN: 220825-N-VJ326-1013
    Resolution: 5037x3358
    Size: 800.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    7th Fleet
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

