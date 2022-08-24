Marine M240 Gunshoot

220825-N-IL330-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin Foltz, from Durango, Colorado, left, and U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Trinity Klipstein, from Gonzales, Louisiana, load an M240B light machine gun during a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

