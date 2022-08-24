220825-N-IL330-1504 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Kevin Gutierrez, from Los Angles, left, and U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Johnathan Swadly, from Bentonville, Arkansas, fire an M240B light machine gun during a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 00:32 Photo ID: 7388982 VIRIN: 220825-N-IL330-1504 Resolution: 3045x2030 Size: 866.79 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine M240 Gunshoot [Image 9 of 9], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.