    Marine M240 Gunshoot [Image 4 of 9]

    Marine M240 Gunshoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220825-N-IL330-1504 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Kevin Gutierrez, from Los Angles, left, and U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Johnathan Swadly, from Bentonville, Arkansas, fire an M240B light machine gun during a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 00:32
    Photo ID: 7388982
    VIRIN: 220825-N-IL330-1504
    Resolution: 3045x2030
    Size: 866.79 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine M240 Gunshoot [Image 9 of 9], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

