Marine M240 Gunshoot

220825-N-IL330-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Marines prepare to conduct a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

