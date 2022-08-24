Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine M240 Gunshoot [Image 1 of 9]

    Marine M240 Gunshoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220825-N-IL330-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – U.S. Marines prepare to conduct a small arms qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 00:32
    Photo ID: 7388979
    VIRIN: 220825-N-IL330-1006
    Resolution: 3461x2472
    Size: 801.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine M240 Gunshoot [Image 9 of 9], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

