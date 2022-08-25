USS Tripoli Flight Operations

220825-N-TT639-1111 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 25, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 by PO3 Christopher Sypert