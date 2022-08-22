School is in Session

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Teresa Hahn, Sollars Elementary School principle, ring a handbell during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. The bells are rung by hand to mark the beginning of the school day and first class period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

