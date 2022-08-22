Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School is in Session

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Teresa Hahn, Sollars Elementary School principle, ring a handbell during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. The bells are rung by hand to mark the beginning of the school day and first class period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Back to School
    Misawa
    New Year
    DoDEA
    Education
    First Day

