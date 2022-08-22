U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, greets students walking to class in front of an Edgren Middle High School sign during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. In 2021, the school underwent a $33-million renovation, combining former Misawa High School, Edgren Middle School and sixth graders from Sollars Elementary School into one institution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7386879
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-MI946-1047
|Resolution:
|8152x5435
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School is in Session [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
