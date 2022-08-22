Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School is in Session [Image 2 of 6]

    School is in Session

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A set of tubular bells and mallets wait to be played during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. Although most bells are played over the the public address system throughout the year, it is common tradition to ring a bell by hand on the first school day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:38
    Photo ID: 7386877
    VIRIN: 220822-F-MI946-1021
    Resolution: 8105x5403
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School is in Session [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Back to School
    Misawa
    New Year
    DoDEA
    Education
    First Day

