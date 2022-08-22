U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, wishes Sollars Elementary School students a good school year during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. The event had staff faculty, base leadership, and the school's mascot welcome each student as they made their way to class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 18:38
|Photo ID:
|7386880
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-MI946-1076
|Resolution:
|7274x4849
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, School is in Session [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
