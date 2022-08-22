U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, wishes Sollars Elementary School students a good school year during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. The event had staff faculty, base leadership, and the school's mascot welcome each student as they made their way to class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:38 Photo ID: 7386880 VIRIN: 220822-F-MI946-1076 Resolution: 7274x4849 Size: 2.87 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, School is in Session [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.