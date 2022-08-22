Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    School is in Session [Image 5 of 6]

    School is in Session

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, wishes Sollars Elementary School students a good school year during the first day of school at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. The event had staff faculty, base leadership, and the school's mascot welcome each student as they made their way to class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 18:38
    Photo ID: 7386880
    VIRIN: 220822-F-MI946-1076
    Resolution: 7274x4849
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School is in Session [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    School is in Session
    School is in Session
    School is in Session
    School is in Session
    School is in Session
    School is in Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Back to School
    Misawa
    New Year
    DoDEA
    Education
    First Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT