U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team Commander, flies during a demonstration practice near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 10, 2020. The F-35A demo team has been regularly practicing at home station in order to stay performance ready for the resumption of the air show seasons (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner).
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:37
|Photo ID:
|7385799
|VIRIN:
|200410-F-TY205-1010
|Resolution:
|3223x2578
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA! [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA!
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT