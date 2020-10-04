Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA! [Image 3 of 3]

    30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air &amp; Space Expo is back at JBA!

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captain Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team Commander, flies during a demonstration practice near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 10, 2020. The F-35A demo team has been regularly practicing at home station in order to stay performance ready for the resumption of the air show seasons (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner).

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7385799
    VIRIN: 200410-F-TY205-1010
    Resolution: 3223x2578
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

