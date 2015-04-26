Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 days and counting 'til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA!

    30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air &amp; Space Expo is back at JBA!

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Concert Band percussionists play their instruments during a White House Garden Tour Concert in Washington, April 26, 2015. Two weekends a year, visitors can listen to music while viewing the South Lawn and the gardens of the White House. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ryan J. Sonnier)

