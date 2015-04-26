U.S. Air Force Concert Band percussionists play their instruments during a White House Garden Tour Concert in Washington, April 26, 2015. Two weekends a year, visitors can listen to music while viewing the South Lawn and the gardens of the White House. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ryan J. Sonnier)

