U.S. Air Force Concert Band percussionists play their instruments during a White House Garden Tour Concert in Washington, April 26, 2015. Two weekends a year, visitors can listen to music while viewing the South Lawn and the gardens of the White House. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ryan J. Sonnier)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2015
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 10:37
|Photo ID:
|7385798
|VIRIN:
|150426-F-HV741-091
|Resolution:
|825x580
|Size:
|109.7 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
30 days and counting 'til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA!
