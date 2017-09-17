Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA! [Image 1 of 3]

    30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air &amp; Space Expo is back at JBA!

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Event attendees walk through the static aircraft displays during the final day of the 2017 Andrews Air Show, Sept. 17, 2017, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. More than 100,000 people attended the three day show which commemorated the Air Force's 70th birthday. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Hurd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2017
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 10:37
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
