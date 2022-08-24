30 days and counting ‘til the 2022 Air & Space Expo is back at JBA!

Courtesy Photo | Event attendees walk through the static aircraft displays during the final day of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Event attendees walk through the static aircraft displays during the final day of the 2017 Andrews Air Show, Sept. 17, 2017, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. More than 100,000 people attended the three day show which commemorated the Air Force's 70th birthday. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Hurd) see less | View Image Page

After three years, the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo is finally back! The free show will take place Sept. 16-18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The first day is for common access card holders only, while the 17th and 18th will be open to the general public.



The 2022 Air & Space Expo will allow attendees to get up close and personal with some U.S. military equipment and aircraft including the F-16, UH-1N, T-6, T-38, T-1, C-5, C-17, AC-130J, HH-60W, F-15E, B-1, B-52, KC-46 and more!



Of course there will be plenty of static displays to check out, but don’t forget to watch the sky for a wide variety of flying exhibitions, such as the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds! Aerial acts also include the F-35 Demo Team, the USAFA Wings of Blue, U.S. Army Golden Knights, The F-35/P-51 Heritage Flight, and a C-17 demo! Spectators will also get to enjoy civilian performers Patty Wagstaff, Kent Pietsch, Rob Holland, Ladies For Liberty and AFTERSHOCK!



The exhibits will be focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math. For example, JBA’s SparkX Cell Innovation and Idea Center’s exhibit will offer 3D printing, scanning, design, and virtual reality. The Air Force Band, Air Force Art Program, the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. and the Smithsonian Udvar-Hazy National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Va. will offer a range of STEAM topics for the public to enjoy. There will be dozens of exhibits to visit, so take your time to walk around and learn!



“We are truly looking forward to celebrating our Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with everyone at the Air & Space Expo right here at Joint Base Andrews,” said Maj. Jason Vero, Joint Base Andrews Air Show director. “This will be a great opportunity for us to come together with the community and all of our mission partners to showcase our dynamic mission and have a great time.”



The show has no admission cost, but VIP tables and premium box seats are available for purchase. The Flight Line Club option offers a reserved table of two or four with a catered buffet and private premium restrooms, while the premium box seats are seats directly on the flight line for the best viewing experience! These tickets can be purchased at:

https://jba2022airspaceexpo.com/tickets/



It is also a good idea to know what you can and can’t bring to the Air & Space Expo. Here are some items you CANNOT bring: Coolers (exceptions are 12"x12" or smaller for baby food or medical purposes, must have identification to verify medical status), backpacks (clear bags are permitted and are subject to be searched), camera bags larger than one cubic foot, drones, weapons of any type, bikes, pets (exception: service animals), all food (unless diabetic, with ID to verify), outside beverages.



We recommend bringing empty water bottles, sunscreen, hearing protection, wheelchairs, collapsible lawn chairs and handheld umbrellas.



For the 17th and 18th, non-DoD cardholders parking will be at FedEx Field, 1600 FedEx Way, North Englewood, Maryland, 20785 and guests will be bussed directly to the JBA flight line. DoD cardholders will park on the Eastside ramp (459th/113th MPA) on all days. Signs and traffic control points will be in place to guide guests to the appropriate location.



Buses will begin running at 8 a.m. and stop running from FedEx Field to the JBA flight line at 1 p.m. Buses will leave the JBA flight line to FedEx Field beginning at 1 p.m. and stop running to FedEx Field at 5 p.m. Handicap accessible buses will be available for those who require it.



If you have never been to an airshow at JBA and would like more details, check our list of Frequently Asked Questions on our show page https://www.jba.af.mil/Air-Space-Expo-2022/.



If the list doesn’t answer the questions you have, feel free to message us on our Facebook page.