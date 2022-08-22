220822-N-RQ186-1021

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, left of center, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, poses with Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award recipients assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

Location: NORFOLK, VA, US