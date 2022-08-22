220822-N-RQ186-1018

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, left, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award to Cmdr. Matthew Mravlja, commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, and Cmdr. Scott Chirgwin, executive officer of HSC-26, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:59 Photo ID: 7383863 VIRIN: 220822-N-RQ186-1018 Resolution: 4969x3313 Size: 2.2 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNAL Presents Battle "E" Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.