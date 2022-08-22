220822-N-RQ186-1006

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, right, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, greets Command Master Chief Dean Sonnenberg, command master chief of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, before he presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

