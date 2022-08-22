220822-N-RQ186-1019

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, center, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award to Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14 leadership, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:59 Photo ID: 7383864 VIRIN: 220822-N-RQ186-1019 Resolution: 4656x3104 Size: 2.1 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNAL Presents Battle "E" Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.