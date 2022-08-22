220822-N-RQ186-1019
NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, center, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award to Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14 leadership, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
