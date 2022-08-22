Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL Presents Battle "E" Awards [Image 2 of 6]

    CNAL Presents Battle &quot;E&quot; Awards

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    220822-N-RQ186-1012
    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, left, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks to Sailors before presenting the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award, August 22. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to performs in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNAL Presents Battle "E" Awards [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Efficiency
    CNAL
    FlyLANT

