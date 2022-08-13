220813-N-NY362-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Austin Czetela, from Buffalo, New York, center, checks for soft spots during a general quarters drill in main engine room 1 aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7383658 VIRIN: 220813-N-NY362-1043 Resolution: 830x1000 Size: 873.6 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.