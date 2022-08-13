Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220813-N-NY362-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Arizona, tests the function of a naval firefighting thermal imager during a general quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7383652
    VIRIN: 220813-N-NY362-1018
    Resolution: 1000x688
    Size: 596.81 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Firefighting
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Attack Team

