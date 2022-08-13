220813-N-NY362-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) From left, Engineman Fireman Timothy Robinson, from Stuart, Florida, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Arizona, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Austin Czetela, from Buffalo, New York, simulate an attack team during a general quarters drill in main engine room 1 aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 Photo ID: 7383655 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Santiago Navarro