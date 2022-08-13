USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill

220813-N-NY362-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Austin Czetela, from Buffalo, New York, center, checks for soft spots during a general quarters drill in main engine room 1 aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|08.13.2022
|08.23.2022 05:55
|7383657
|220813-N-NY362-1039
|1000x787
|744.49 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
