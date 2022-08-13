USS Antietam (CG 54) General Quarters Drill

220813-N-NY362-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Austin Czetela, from Buffalo, New York, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Arizona, simulate an attack team during a general quarters drill in main engine room 1 aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|08.13.2022
|08.23.2022 05:55
|7383653
|220813-N-NY362-1030
|1000x790
|747.33 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
