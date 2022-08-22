Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

    DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the Expeditionary 23rd Bomb Squadron fly over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 02:49
    Location: DUBROVNIK, HR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

