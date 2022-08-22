U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the Expeditionary 23rd Bomb Squadron fly over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

