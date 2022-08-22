U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, currently operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, flyover Dubrovnik Anntient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrates United States commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and Partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

