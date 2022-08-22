Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, currently operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, flyover Dubrovnik Anntient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrates United States commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and Partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7383535
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-XE065-1096
|Resolution:
|2085x1176
|Size:
|516.25 KB
|Location:
|DUBROVNIK, HR
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
