    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

    DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Onlookers from around the world come together to watch two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, fly over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategicassurance and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Location: DUBROVNIK, HR 
    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Croatia
    AlliedPartners
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    B52Flyover
    Lovrijenac

