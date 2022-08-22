Onlookers from around the world come together to watch two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, fly over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategicassurance and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7383536
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-XE065-1086
|Resolution:
|4860x2975
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|DUBROVNIK, HR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
