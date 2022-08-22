U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

Onlookers from around the world come together to watch two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, fly over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategicassurance and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

