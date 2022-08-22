U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron currently operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, conduct a low-approach flyover over Dubrovnik Ancient City Walls, Croatia Aug. 22, 2022. The U.S. remains dedicated to our security commitments with our NATO alliance and global partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

