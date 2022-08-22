U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

Onlookers line Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia, to watch a B-52 formation fly over Lovrijenac Fortress Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover provided citizens an opportunity to watch and capture imagery of the aircraft flying overhead reassuring them of the United States commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and Partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

