    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over

    DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Onlookers line Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia, to watch a B-52 formation fly over Lovrijenac Fortress Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover provided citizens an opportunity to watch and capture imagery of the aircraft flying overhead reassuring them of the United States commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and Partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 02:49
    Photo ID: 7383534
    VIRIN: 220822-F-XE065-1011
    Resolution: 5116x2995
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: DUBROVNIK, HR 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. demonstrates assurance in Croatia with B-52 fly over [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Croatia
    AlliedPartners
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    B52Flyover
    Lovrijenac

