NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania

An Albanian child waiting for an assurance flyover holds a United States flag in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

Date Taken: 08.22.2022
Location: TIRANA, AL