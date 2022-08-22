Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania [Image 6 of 10]

    NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An Albanian child waiting for an assurance flyover holds a United States flag in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania
