U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, stand with Fatmir Masha, an Albanian citizen, before an assurance flyover in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the United States' commitment and assurance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 02:59
|Photo ID:
|7383524
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-HX320-0123
|Resolution:
|5119x3413
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
