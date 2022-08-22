Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over [Image 9 of 10]

    NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Brigadier Gen. Arben Kingji, Albania chief of defense, speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers following an assurance flyover in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the United States' commitment and assurance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 02:53
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    NATO
    B-52
    Army
    Albania
    Chief of Defense
    Assurance flight

