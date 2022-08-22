NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, take a photo with onlookers before an assurance flyover in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the United States' commitment and assurance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

