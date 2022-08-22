NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron operating out of RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, flies over Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, during an assurance flight Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the United States' commitment and assurance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

