    41st RGS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    41st RGS welcomes new commander

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Maise, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron commander, gives a speech during an assumption of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. Maise thanked his family for their continued support and expressed his goals for the squadron and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st RGS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

