41st RGS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Purdy, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, gives a speech during an assumption of command ceremony for the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. Purdy spoke about the experience and knowledge Lt. Col. Michael Maise, 41st RGS commander, brings to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US