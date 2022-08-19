U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing Honor Guard present the colors during an assumption of command ceremony for the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. An assumption of command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority and accountability of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7382915 VIRIN: 220819-F-HU126-1065 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.76 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st RGS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.