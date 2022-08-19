41st RGS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Maise, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron commander, receives his first salute during an assumption of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. An assumption of command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority and accountability of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

