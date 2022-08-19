41st RGS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Maise, right, assumes command of the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron as Col. Jason Purdy, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2022. The passing of the guidon represents the official change of leadership within a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

