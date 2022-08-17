Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; meets with a member of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion at Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. FOB Sentinel serves as the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion’s capstone exercise where students apply their skills learned throughout their training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

