    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; listens to a brief at Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. FOB Sentinel is a simulated deployed environment operated by the staff of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion and the 17th Training Wing to increase lethality and readiness of its students and permanent party members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

    This work, Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations
    Maj. Gen. Micheal Downs

