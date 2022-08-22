Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 17.

    The visit afforded him the opportunity to witness the training to provide cryptologic and operational intelligence expertise to joint service members at Goodfellow, meet with civic leaders, and interact with enlisted instructor staff.

    This work, Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

