Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center, visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Aug. 17.



The visit afforded him the opportunity to witness the training to provide cryptologic and operational intelligence expertise to joint service members at Goodfellow, meet with civic leaders, and interact with enlisted instructor staff.

