U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; takes a photo of the Charles Powell dedication at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The event center was renamed the Powell Event Center to honor U.S. Air Force retired Col. Charles E. Powell, a previous commander of the 3480th Technical Training Wing at Goodfellow, on Sept. 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7382897
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-MU509-1008
|Resolution:
|6084x4867
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT