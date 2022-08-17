U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; takes a photo of the Charles Powell dedication at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The event center was renamed the Powell Event Center to honor U.S. Air Force retired Col. Charles E. Powell, a previous commander of the 3480th Technical Training Wing at Goodfellow, on Sept. 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:26 Photo ID: 7382897 VIRIN: 220817-F-MU509-1008 Resolution: 6084x4867 Size: 1.43 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.