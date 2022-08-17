Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; takes a photo of the Charles Powell dedication at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. The event center was renamed the Powell Event Center to honor U.S. Air Force retired Col. Charles E. Powell, a previous commander of the 3480th Technical Training Wing at Goodfellow, on Sept. 10, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations
    Maj. Gen. Micheal Downs

