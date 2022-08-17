U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Downs, Joint Staff deputy director for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and director, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations Center; poses for a photo with Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and members of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion at Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022. Downs was the former 17th TRW commander from June 2015 - Aug. 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7382896
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-MU509-1001
|Resolution:
|2711x2168
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Staff deputy director for ISR operations visits Goodfellow
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT