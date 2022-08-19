The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks to guests during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. When asked about what has changed since the 95th RS’s first activation in 1917, Beha said, “the technology is certainly different, but I think what hasn’t changed is the commitment to the mission and the commitment the Airmen have to each other.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

