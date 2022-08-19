Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5]

    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks to guests during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. When asked about what has changed since the 95th RS’s first activation in 1917, Beha said, “the technology is certainly different, but I think what hasn’t changed is the commitment to the mission and the commitment the Airmen have to each other.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:37
    Photo ID: 7382224
    VIRIN: 220819-F-GK113-0105
    Resolution: 6662x4315
    Size: 15.39 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years
    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years
    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years
    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years
    The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    RC-135
    55th Wing
    100th ARW
    95th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Doolittle Raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT