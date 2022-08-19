U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks to guests during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. When asked about what has changed since the 95th RS’s first activation in 1917, Beha said, “the technology is certainly different, but I think what hasn’t changed is the commitment to the mission and the commitment the Airmen have to each other.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7382224
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-GK113-0105
|Resolution:
|6662x4315
|Size:
|15.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
