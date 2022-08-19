A cake featuring historical imagery sits on display at the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. The 95th RS was first activated as the 95th Aero Squadron on Aug. 20, 1917, at Kelly Field, Texas, and has subsequently held a variety of mission sets through nearly every major conflict to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:37 Photo ID: 7382222 VIRIN: 220819-F-GK113-0103 Resolution: 8256x5493 Size: 21.15 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.