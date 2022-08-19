The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, raises a toast during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. Since 1917, the 95th RS has played a vital role in nearly every major conflict, with one of their most notable roles being as a bombardment squadron in the Doolittle Raid of 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 08.19.2022
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB