U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Beha, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, raises a toast during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. Since 1917, the 95th RS has played a vital role in nearly every major conflict, with one of their most notable roles being as a bombardment squadron in the Doolittle Raid of 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7382221
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-GK113-0102
|Resolution:
|7430x4783
|Size:
|18.72 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT