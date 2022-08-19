U.S. Air Force Col. Kristin Thompson, 55th Wing commander, right, and Airman 1st Class Noelia Alvarez-Mendoza, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron aviation resource manager, cut the cake during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. The 95th RS is a component unit of the 55th Operations Group at Offut Air Force Base, Nebraska, though they are currently assigned to RAF Mildenhall to conduct information gathering flight operations throughout the European and Mediterranean theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7382223
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-GK113-0104
|Resolution:
|7430x5004
|Size:
|24.75 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT