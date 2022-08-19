U.S. Air Force Col. Kristin Thompson, 55th Wing commander, right, and Airman 1st Class Noelia Alvarez-Mendoza, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron aviation resource manager, cut the cake during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. The 95th RS is a component unit of the 55th Operations Group at Offut Air Force Base, Nebraska, though they are currently assigned to RAF Mildenhall to conduct information gathering flight operations throughout the European and Mediterranean theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:37 Photo ID: 7382223 VIRIN: 220819-F-GK113-0104 Resolution: 7430x5004 Size: 24.75 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.